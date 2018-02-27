Washington State fills assistant football coach vacancies

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 09:35 AM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:35 AM PST

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State football coach Mike Leach has filled out his staff after losing six assistant coaches in the offseason.

The Cougars announced Monday that Leach filled the final four openings on his staff with the hiring of Mason Miller, Matt Brock, Steve Spurrier Jr. and Tyson Brown.

Miller comes from Nevada and is the new offensive line coach.

Brock replaces Eric Mele as special teams coordinator. Mele will now coach of the running backs. Spurrier will be the outside receivers coach. He is the son of legendary coach Steve Spurrier.

Brown replaces Jason Loscalzo as the head of the strength and conditioning program.

The Cougars previously hired Tracy Claeys as defensive coordinator, Kendrick Shaver as safeties coach and Darcel McBath as cornerbacks coach.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

  • The KOIN 6 News Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The KOIN 6 News Team

Don't Miss

  • Game On!

    Game On!

    Watch Game On! at 11:35 p.m. each Sunday on KOIN 6, brought to you by Pacific Office Automation

    Read More »
  • Where We Live
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Where We Live

    Each week, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie highlights an interesting piece of information about Where We Live

    Read More »
  • KOIN 6 Mobile devices
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KOIN 6 Mobile devices

    Any device. Anywhere. One address: KOIN.com

    Read More »

Latest News - Local

Video Center