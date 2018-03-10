PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods owned a share of the lead late at the PGA's Valspar Championship until PGA rookie Corey Conners completed a 2-under 69 to move two shots ahead at the midway point. Woods had four birdies in a 3-under 68 that left him tied with Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker, Kelly Kraft and Ryan Palmer at minus-4. Conners led heading into the second round and stayed on top after entering the tournament as an alternate.

UNDATED (AP) - The Cleveland Browns were busy reshaping their offense yesterday as they acquired a veteran quarterback and a wide receiver. Two people familiar with the trade have told The Associated Press the Browns have agreed to acquire quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round draft pick. The AP has also learned from two people familiar with another deal that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to send Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry to Cleveland.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has accepted a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension that makes him the second highest-paid wideout in the NFL. The deal includes $55 million guaranteed and runs through 2023. He has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four pro seasons, amassing 309 receptions for 4,579 yards and 32 touchdowns.

UNDATED (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are dropping another vital member of their 2013 Super Bowl team, releasing seven-year veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who went on to become a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league's best for several years. He was due $13 million for the upcoming season after missing half the 2017 schedule with an Achilles tendon injury.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. has won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. The defending series champion turned a lap at 136.945 mph for his 16th career pole, finishing about 0.3 mph faster than Kyle Larson. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will start from the second row, just ahead of Joey Logan and Denny Hamlin.