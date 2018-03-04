Jimmie Johnson fails inspection 3 times before Vegas race
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jimmie Johnson was sent to the back of the field for the start of Sunday's NASCAR race at Las Vegas because his car needed four trips through inspection to be approved for participation.
NASCAR ejected Johnson car chief Jesse Saunders because the car failed inspection three times. The Chevrolet passed on its fourth inspection. Saunders is responsible for setting up the Camaro.
Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion and the winningest active driver on the Vegas track, but he is off to a slow start this season. He crashed in all three races at Daytona International Speedway and was 27th last week at Atlanta. He's 35th in the Cup standings.
Ryan Blaney started from the pole in Vegas.
___
More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org
Previous
Roger Bannister, who broke the 4-minute
Next
Jones' 3-pointer lifts Radford past
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- SR-500 crashes prompt WSDOT to ask for feedback
- BNSF train derails in downtown Centralia
- Doorbell camera snaps Wilsonville burglary suspect
- Portland man arrested for 8 apartment burglaries
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
-
Game On!
Watch Game On! at 11:35 p.m. each Sunday on KOIN 6, brought to you by Pacific Office AutomationRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Where We Live
Each week, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie highlights an interesting piece of information about Where We LiveRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOIN 6 Mobile devices
Any device. Anywhere. One address: KOIN.comRead More »
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.