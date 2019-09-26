Headlines

More Top Stories

Latest Video

More Video

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Pac-12 Championship Game

More Pac-12 Championship Game

Oregon's Treasures

More Oregon Treasures

Where We Live

More Where We Live

KOIN's Cart of the Week

More Cart of the Week

Oregon

More Oregon News

Washington

More Washington News

National

More National News

International

More International News

Entertainment

More Entertainment News

Weird

More Weird News

Women Crush Wednesday

More Women Crush Wednesday

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget