Luke Winters’ calm keeps him cool on the slopes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He’s in the starting gate. The crowd that’s gathered is on its feet, cheering for the skier as he faces the downhill course ahead of him. Somewhere in the crowd are his parents, Marcie and John. His twin brother, Cody, is probably streaming this race live. Behind him, other racers are getting ready, snapping into their boots, talking with coaches, preparing for their own moment. But this is 24-year old Luke Winters’ moment.

“Take a couple deep breaths,” said Winters’ of his routine in the starting gate. “There’s always some things you can control and for me, I try to stay calm, stay relaxed and then do what I can do.”

What Luke does, is ski. He does it year-round, but right now the spotlight is on him because Team USA just announced their squad for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and Luke is racing in both slalom and giant slalom.

The pressure may seem like a lot, it is Luke’s first time to compete in the Olympics, but like his mentality gate, he seems to take it all in stride, living up to his childhood nickname of “Cool Hand” Luke.

Luke and Cody Winters grew up in the shadow of Oregon’s Mount Hood and spent much of their childhood playing and skiing on the Cascade mountain’s slopes.

“It was always a fun weekend thing,” said Luke. “That’s really what we enjoyed the most was going up in our motor home Friday afternoons after school and night skiing.”

“We’ve always been kind of a full-throttle family, regardless of where we’re going,” said John. “We always just let them do what they want, no fear. We didn’t really hold the reins back on them, we just sort of let them do their thing.”

Which meant Luke, Cody and their friends were always outside and always pushing the limits. There was the time they briefly captured a live coyote, or the time they used the 4Wheeler to try and paraglide behind it, or the times they’d ride the jet boat up the Deschutes and Luke would drive. It was in these moments, the nickname was born.

“I was always put in these high-pressure situations and I didn’t really think anything of it,” said Luke. “But looking back, that prepared me for being in the start gate, and having the pressure and dealing with the nerves.”

“He has this personality that goes just like this,” his mom Marcie said while moving her hand steadily in a horizontal line.

It’s a personality and mentality that extended to the slopes, as early as five years old when the boys started ski racing.

“Growing up on Mt. Hood,” Luke explained, “[my parents] just kind of let me go and when you grow up on the variable snow conditions you have a different style of skiing.”

It may have been different, but it was effective. After years skiing with the Mt. Hood Ski Academy, the Winters’ boys moved to Northern California to train Super Bowl Ski Academy, a high school specifically for competitive skiers.

The academy boasts that a record eight of their alumni will be representing their country in this year’s Winter Olympics. Luke is one of them, his brother Cody, is not.

After their senior year at Sugar Bowl, Luke made the US Ski Team, his brother did not, marking the first time in their lives the brothers would be separated for an extended period of time.

“It was weird,” Luke remembers. “We had spent our whole lives together.”

“They shared a room, they were on the same baseball team, they played football together, they did everything together,” their mom says of their childhood. “It wasn’t until they were 18 that there was really any like, ‘oh my gosh [Luke] is going this complete other direction.”

But different directions they did go, Cody to college at Oregon State University – Cascades in Bend, and Luke to the US Ski Team.

“Cody always says,” said John, “you’ve got to be wired different to excel, it’s all on you, there’s nothing else.”

‘Cool Hand’ Luke is wired differently though and it’s this wiring that brings us back to where this story began, a starting gate.

Winters is in Kitzbuehel, Austia. It’s one of the final World Cup ski events before the Olympics.

Two days before, the US Olympic Ski team had been announced and Winters was on it. He clawed his way onto the team with a series of good results in recent months and he was officially one of six men to make the American alpine ski team.

He had every reason to rest in the starting gate, the conditions were snowy and the terrain was challenging and he, after all, had already secured his spot in Beijing.

But that’s the thing about Winters’ mentality – it’s not just steadfast when everything is on the line, it’s steadfast when an outcome is already determined. Because for Winters’ it’s never about a result, but always how you show up for the race, who you are in the starting gate.

“There’s so many variables and so many things that can happen as far as not finishing a race or just one gate you straddle, you’re too far inside and you’re done for the day,” Winters explained. “You can just only focus on what you can control and let the rest take the path that it’s going to take.”