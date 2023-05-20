HB 3144 now in House Joint Committee on Ways and Means

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new bill in Salem is aimed at helping Oregon students who are Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander succeed in the classroom.

State representative Hoa Nguyen is the chief sponsor behind the bill.

Hoa Nguyen headshot, courtesy Hoa Nguyen

Nguyen is also the director of the David Douglas school board and said this success plan will direct the Oregon Department of Education to develop and implement a statewide education program for these students in an effort to squash disparities like low graduation rates, above-average expulsions and low attendance.

HB 3144 is modeled on the Student Success Act that the Oregon legislature enacted in 2019.

Since then, four other success plans passed for African American, Latinx, Native and LGBTQ2IA+ students.

This bill is now in the House Joint Committee on Ways and Means.