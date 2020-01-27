Introducing KOIN News AM Extra

The new weekday morning program will showcase life in the greater Portland and Vancouver areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will soon be a new morning news option for Oregon and SW Washington.

Nexstar Broadcasting announced Monday the creation of KOIN News AM Extra, which will air on Portland’s CW (KRCW-TV) weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting Feb. 3.

The morning show will feature a mix of local news, weather, sports, traffic and features showcasing life in the greater Portland and Vancouver areas, with the first 20 minutes of the program free from commercials.

KOIN News AM Extra will be co-hosted by Emily Burris and Jenny Hansson along with news updates from anchor Ken Boddie, and will feature weather and traffic updates from meteorologist Kelley Bayern and traffic reporter Carly Kennelly.

“Nexstar’s television stations are deeply committed to serving their local communities with informative, engaging, and exclusive local content,” Tim Busch, Nexstar’s president, said in a statement.

KOIN 6’s vice president and general manager, Patrick Nevin, says the new show comes on the heels of launching an hourlong news program at 10 p.m. on weekdays.

“Offering a local news alternative to viewers in the morning, at a time period predominantly filled with network news, enables KRCW-TV to connect with local viewers in a new and unique way and deepens our engagement with the local community and our marketing and advertising partners,” Nevin said in a statement. “We’re all very excited to launch KOIN News AM Extra next week.”