KOIN remembers first female anchor Wendy Gordon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN 6 News family is remembering one of their own – Wendy Jill Gordon passed away at the age of 71 after a battling an illness.

Wendy’s career spanned several decades and markets, but notably she served as one of the first female anchors for KOIN in the 70’s.

She also reported on the eruption of Mount St. Helens and went on to host her own talk show.

Those who knew her say they remember her voice and presence around the newsroom.

“So it wasn’t any surprise when she went back to Los Angeles, she had already connections to the movie industry that producers would ask her to do small parts where they needed a newscaster,” former KOIN colleague Marki Maizels said.

Wendy passed away in Pasadena, California. Her ashes will be spread along the Oregon coast.