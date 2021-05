PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- One person was found dead at a house party in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday following reports of gunfire.

East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of shots heard from a house in the 8500 block of SE Harney Street just before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered "a chaotic scene," according to PPB. Because of the size of the crowd at the house, deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist.