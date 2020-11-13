Things to know about KOIN 6 anchor Elizabeth Dinh

Elizabeth Dinh joined KOIN 6 News as an anchor in September 2020. Get to know her here!

In 2003, I was crowned Miss Asian American Texas, and got to travel to different parts of the state.

My husband, Kevin extended my life when he gave me one of his kidneys in 2012. I had an auto-immune kidney disease called IgA Nephropathy, which caused my kidneys to fail, and needed a transplant.

Kevin and I love pugs! Coco Chanel has black fur, and we have wonderful memories of our tan pug, Tiny, who was with us for 14.5 years. This is when we attended one of the Oregon Humane Society’s Annual Pug Crawl in Portland.

I was born and raised in the Dallas-Ft Worth area of Texas. My parents settled in the U.S. after the Vietnam War. This is me and one of my brothers.

I was a Girl Scout for ten years, from ages 8 to 18. I adored my troop leader and fellow scouts. I am honored to have received the Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve.

I nervously threw out the first pitch for a Texas Rangers baseball game in my hometown of Arlington, Texas in 2005 during Asian American Heritage Night, and thankfully, I didn’t miss or hurt anyone!

I love to knit, and taught myself here in Portland after reading a book about knitting in 2018, and have made hats, scarves, socks, even baby booties so far. I hope to make clothes and blankets later on.

