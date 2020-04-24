Things to know about KOIN 6 anchor Wayne Havrelly

Playing music is my other job. I routinely play gigs at area brewpubs, wineries, bars, restaurants and local events like the annual Portland Seafood and Wine Festival.







I’m a third generation Washougalian, My wife and I were in the same Washougal High School class. Both my grandfather and father worked in the Camas mill, my mother taught first grade her entire career in Washougal. My sister and her family live in Atlanta where she works as a flight attendant.







Jeff may have a weather cat, but our cat Meecee (danish for kitty, I’m told) loves to road trip and has navigated countless cross country trips in our motor home.

Since moving back home, my wife and I have never failed to get a Clark County Fair button. While I wear the same shirt every year, it’s not as bad as you might think since I only wear it one time a year.

28 years ago in my first broadcasting job in Spokane I covered the 11 day siege at Ruby Ridge, Idaho. A few years prior, the discovery of a live bomb, set by a white supremacy group abruptly interrupted my first ever live report on television. The following two decades I worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at stations in Orlando, Seattle and Portland, chasing after con-artists and recovering millions of dollars for consumers. I also covered countless space shuttle launches and landings live from Cape Canaveral, plus hurricanes and one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history. I had the honor of flying with the Blue Angels at Seafair.







I’ve interviewed lots of celebrities through the years and covered many presidential visits and events including the historic global summit between President Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

I love to fish.