Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Things to know about KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas

About Us

She grows her own veggies!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Disc Golf Jock. When I’m not doing super rad things in the outdoors. I’m typically rocking a fanny pack and pretending to be good at disc golf.


I’ve started skateboarding. I do it for love, not because I necessarily love it. My fiancé is really good — so it’s a way we can spend quality time together. I scoot around behind him to capture his tricks on the streets of Portland.

I’m secretly good at making sushi. I worked at a sushi joint for 5 years while I was growing up as a kid. I was a super hostess and waitress — but when I wasn’t serving, I was watching the sushi chefs closely! So I’m a sushi chef by osmosis.

I love Drag. I turn into a true fangirl at Drag Queen shows. I love the music, humor and live performances. I lose my voice singing along — every. single. time.

I’m strangely good at catching cherry tomatoes in my mouth— even on cliffs. Kelley Bayern and I like to make it a game on our outdoor adventures!

Two things I adore and have an unhealthy amount of photos on my phone of eggs & goats. I’ve come to love eggs and really appreciate the hens who lay fantastic ones! And I love goats because they are adorable & when I can’t be with goats, I look at pictures of baby goats.

I used to slap the bass. If I didn’t go into journalism, I’d be in the symphony. I had dreams of going to Juilliard and being the first chair. I played for a decade, was in the KC Youth symphony for years, and started teaching students of my own by the time I was in 8th grade.

Not quite 5’. I stand proudly at 4’11”. If I had a dollar for every time someone said “You look so much taller on TV!” then I’d have a pretty good chunk of change. I come from a family of little Italian people. My Nona is 4’8”, my mama is 5’0” and my papa is 5’3”! We are tiny but mighty.

I’m a GF, DF, Weekday Vegetarian. You’re what?? I’m gluten-free and dairy-free because I’m really allergic to those things — and I’m a weekday vegetarian by choice. Everyone has their own reasons to cut out or reduce meat, but for me, I do it for the environment. I do care about animals though, and when I do eat meat I prefer to know the chicken’s name, their farm and if they had a good life — just like Portlandia.

I’m a minimalist & I like living little. Currently, I’m in a 550 sq ft. apartment with my fiancé. But I dream to one day own a tiny house — or travel in a tricked out sprinter van. On a scale of 1 to Marie Kondo, I’d say I’m about a 9…Only because I still hang on to a few clothes that only kinda ‘spark joy.’

I grow my own veggies! My parents and grandparents had vegetable gardens — and I’ve recently started my own. I put a lot of TLC into my soil and handpicked my seeds, so the first time I got to see my plants grow — I CRIED. More like bawled. I think at one point it brought me to my knees. I was so emotional. Can you imagine if I have children?? And yes, I call to face time and check on my garden.

Follow Elise on Twitter and Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget