Things to know about KOIN 6 reporter Jacquelyn Abad

I enjoy the outdoors.

I have my masters degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

This is my 2nd time living in Oregon! I started my career in Medford as a multimedia journalist. I wrote, shot and edited all my work. And yes, we used these small cameras at one point.

I am a Spanish speaker. I studied Spanish for nine years and studied abroad in Spain. I lived with a host family and it was a great experience!

After Medford, I spent the last 2.5 years reporting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the CBS affiliate!

One of my favorite memories in Wisconsin was going to a Packers game at Lambeau Field.

I was born and raised in southern California.

I don’t have too many hobbies but I consider myself an amateur knitter and I love to thrift store shop. I love finding a good deal!

And I love to cook! One of my favorites is chicken adobo, it’s a filipino dish.

The Oregon coast is one of my favorite places to visit.