Things to know about KOIN 6 reporter Liz Burch

Liz Burch joined KOIN 6 News as a reporter in November 2020. Get to know her here!
I was born in a Portland suburb and grew up in Vancouver, Washington. I’m so excited to be back home! Here’s my first grade picture at Lakeshore Elementary School and a picture of me cheerleading at Skyview High School (proud to be a cloud.)
I’m a Washington State University grad, and I went to college when I was 16! I started my college broadcasting career in WSU’s Cable 8 Club.
I have a rescue dog named Arrow. I adopted her seven years ago in Seattle. Everyone falls in love with her because she is the best.
Before I was a reporter and anchor, I was a producer! I feel lucky to have gotten to try out many roles in news and have worked in TV markets around the country, including Spokane, Asheville and Tampa.
I love hiking and exploring nature.
I studied abroad in Barcelona in college and can speak Spanish.
