Things to know about KOIN 6 reporter Velena Jones

I was a ballerina for 11 years. My parents put me in ballet at an early age, in hopes to teach me to talk less, jokes on them! 😉

My favorite place to relax is by the ocean. There is something about the sound of the waves hitting the shore, that eases my soul.

This year I became a certified yoga instructor. I love how what you learn on your mat can be applied to lessons in life.

I was born and raised in the Bay Area; I know, I know, California! Don’t hold it against me!

I love hiking and being outside. If you have any recommendations be sure to send them my way!

Jennifer Hoff and I worked together in Madison, Wisconsin before coming to Portland.

I’m an active member of The National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ)

I was published in Seventeen Magazine as an aspiring journalist and interviewed Lisa Ling.

Follow Velena on Twitter and Facebook.