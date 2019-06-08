Advertise with Us

Whether you’re looking to run your ad on KOIN TV or need us to make your ad before it airs, KOIN TV is here for you.

If you want your video to run online or have a truly visible online display, KOIN TV is here for you.

Need to be where everyone is? Put your ad on the KOIN mobile platforms.

And if you want some help with Search Engine Optimization, the KOIN digital experts can help craft the words you need to use.

Contact KOIN now:

Greg Flock, General Sales Manager

greg.flock@koin.com

Greg Miller, Local Sales Manager

gregory.miller@koin.com

Casey Waage, Digital Sales

casey.waage@koin.com

Station Contact Information

Mailing Address:

KOIN-TV

222 SW Columbia St. Suite #102 Portland, OR 97201

Phone Numbers Main: (503) 464-0600 Fax: (503) 464-0806

About KOIN 6 News

Broadcasting since 1953, KOIN 6 News is Portland’s CBS affiliate, providing local news, network and syndicated entertainment to viewers in Oregon and SW Washington. KOIN 6 News is Watching Out For You with 35 hours of local news broadcasts each week, featuring award-winning, in-depth investigations, news, weather and traffic.