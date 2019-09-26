Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
Avenatti greets prospective jurors for extortion trial
Top Stories
Introducing KOIN News AM Extra
Jury seated for Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial
OSU study links rare diseases with depression, anxiety
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Community
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBSN: The Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump
KOIN News AM Extra
Introducing KOIN News AM Extra
Trending Stories
Victims in Kobe Bryant copter crash had Oregon ties
Report: Oregon 16th ‘most dangerous’ state in U.S.
WCSO: Suspect sought in Aloha bank robbery
OSU study links rare diseases with depression, anxiety
Suspect arrested in killing of 1 baby, linked to 4 others
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget