10-year-old Oregon girl completes ’50-Yard Challenge,’ mows lawns for neighbors in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Inspired by a nationwide challenge, a 10-year-old girl out of Oregon is giving back to her community– mowing one lawn at a time. Siena Farmer, of Dallas, just completed the “50-Yard Challenge” by cutting 50 lawns for neighbors in need– at no cost.

“It makes me happy.. it’s something fun to do,” Farmer said. “I like doing it, but then I also like doing it for others and seeing the joy on their faces.”

The program, put on by Raising Men Lawn Care Service, challenges youth to cut lawns for elderly, disabled, single parents and veteran neighbors– free of charge. It was started by Rodney Smith Jr., the Good Samaritan that’s traveled across the country to mow 50 lawns, in 50 states for free for people in need.

Farmer says she found out about the “50-Yard Challenge” after her dad showed her a newspaper clipping about it. When asked if she wanted to participate, she says she knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“I wanted to do it for an opportunity to serve and I thought that it would make a lot of people happy,” she said.

Farmer accepted the challenge in October 2019 and has proudly shared her progress along the way.

Credit: Stephanie Farmer

More than 1000 kids across the U.S. have accepted the “50-Yard Challenge.” Farmer is one of the few and most recent in Oregon to complete the program, along with another young girl in Lebanon. Their accomplishments earned them both a visit from Smith this month.

”One of the promises is that once you finish the 50-yard challenge… then he’ll drive the whole entire way to where you are,” Farmer told AM Extra. “ I was just super happy that I was finally able to meet him.”

Smith made the more than 2,500 mile trip from Alabama to Oregon, to personally congratulate and gift both of the girls a new lawnmower, leaf blower and grass trimmer. He also offered words of encouragement to others wanting to join the challenge.

“Keep at it. Keep it up… start the challenge and just see through it. You’re making a huge difference in your community for someone who needs your service,” Smith said.

Serving the community is something Farmer hopes to continue, she’s even thinking about using her new equipment to start her own lawn mowing service.