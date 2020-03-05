103-year-old gears up for annual Shamrock Stride

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Patrick Young, a resident at Northwest Place, will gather family and friends to celebrate his 103rd birthday this Friday!

Shortly after his birthday, he’ll be lacing up his running shoes to participate in the annual Shamrock Stride, a 4-mile walk which has become a Portland tradition.

Mr. Young has led a storied life. He was born on March 6, 1917 in Shanghai to British parents. He joined the British Royal Navy and was stationed in Hong Kong until World War II, where he was taken captive and held as a prisoner of war for almost four years.

He credits his longevity to remaining physically active. He earned the prestigious title of Portland’s healthiest 90-year-old in 2011 and makes fitness a dialy focus to keep him young at heart. He was participated in numerous walking events, including the five-mile West Linn Wild and the Jingle Bells 5K.