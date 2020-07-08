14 ways to take back control of your income

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About a third of people surveyed in the United States lost 10-25% of their income over the past month because of the pandemic’s toll on the economy.
With the economy predicted to shift into a “poverty pandemic” by end of the year, some worry they’ll never recover.
Jeremy Harbour joined AM Extra for another edition of Wallet Wednesday. The well-known entrepreneur and business advisor brought up some strategies you can put into practice now as a way to begin improving your financial status amid the pandemic.
For previous segments of Wallet Wednesday, head here!
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.