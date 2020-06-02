18 Portland restaurants join national ‘Takeout Tuesday’ effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Portland restaurants will partake in nationwide effort Tuesday in donating portions of proceeds to local food banks.

The Restaurant fundraising platform GroupRaise is inviting the greater Portland community to partake in ‘Takeout For Food,’ an event that will donate 15-25% of sales to local food banks.

To talk more about the event, Founder and Chief Salad Officer of Crisp Emma Dye joined AM Extra with a preview of what to expect!

When: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 (participating restaurant hours vary)

Where: Portland hotspots like Crisp, Choice of India Restaurant, and more will be taking part. For the full list of Oregon participating restaurants, click here.

Why: The GroupRaise National Takeout For Good aims to keep restaurants and their communities connected while raising funds for at-risk families directly impacted by COVID-19. We’re asking everyone who can to ditch their kitchen for a day and order takeout to support local businesses and food-insecure families.

About GroupRaise

GroupRaise is the nation’s leading restaurant fundraising platform, connecting local individuals and groups who want to host a fundraiser with restaurants in their area excited to host. GroupRaise works with over 10,000 restaurant locations across the U.S. and has helped over 50,000 local organizations raise funds for their causes. To find out more, visit www.groupraise.com.