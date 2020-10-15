3-day music fest aims to ‘Save Our Stages’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the industries most affected by the pandemic were live productions — music, theater, comedy — and the venues where they take place.
This weekend is a 3-day virtual music festival called “Save Our Stages.” Ali Rivera, YouTube’s head of artist partnerships and live music, joined AM Extra with info about what to expect, how it works and how this effort can help preserve independent venues.
By the way, Portland’s own Portugal. The Man plays at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
Save Our Stages
