3 Romantic Getaway Date Ideas in Oregon for Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Valentine’s day may be unlike any other, but you can still plan a safe, socially distanced romantic getaway or date! There are resorts and other places in Oregon offering special packages for this weekend and beyond.

Looking for a socially-distanced getaway close to home? At The Vintages you and your sweetheart or friends can reserve a stay in one of 35 beautifully restored vintage trailers. The luxury trailer resort offers a unique, fun escape in the heart of the wine country.

From the ultra-spacious Spartan Royal Mansion to the 1958 Oasis cat-themed trailer— it’s glamping in style. Amenities include cozy bathrobes, gourmet pour-over coffee, flat screen tv, high-speed wifi, and an outdoor grill. Some of the luxury trailers even have a soaking bath– for some well-earned R&R.

When the sun sets, you and your loved one can cozy up at the outdoor fire pits (first come first serve). Ideal for enjoying a bottle of local wine and some smores– with the “Little Campfire Kit” add on.

& for a limited time, if you book a future stay on February 14 and use the code ‘BEMINE’ you get a free bottle of sparkling wine.

2. Brasada Ranch – Powell Butte, OR

Escape to a cabin and go for a romantic horseback ride at Brasada Ranch. With panoramic views of the Cascade Range on it’s nearly 2,000 acres of land, the family-friendly resort offers cozy luxury accommodations, ranging from boutique lodge suites to secluded cabins.

The resort’s Romance on the Ranch package offers a stay in one of their 1 bedroom hot tub cabins or ranch house suites– complete with a dozen long stem roses, a bottle of Oregon champagne, chocolates and bath bombs.

Enjoy the outdoors with their Trails and Treats package featuring Brasada’s famous homemade smores, hot chocolate, and horseback ride with breathtaking views — in the sun or snow!

3. Sunshine Mill – The Dalles, OR

Dinner and a movie anyone? This Valentine’s day you can watch “The Notebook” on the big screen at Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive In— with the option to add a two-course gourmet meal served car side. Tickets can be purchased online are $20 per car and $25 for each meal.

Sunshine Mill is also offering on-site private wine tastings for $10 a person, with an option to reserve one of six outdoor roaring fire pits. *Due to Covid-19, staff will pour tastings into individual glasses and present them to you.

Rather stay in? Get a home-tasting kit shipped to your home. The cost of each kit ranges from $15 to $35 and includes a free virtual wine tasting with tasting room staff.