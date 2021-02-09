3 Romantic Getaway Date Ideas in Oregon for Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Valentine’s day may be unlike any other, but you can still plan a safe, socially distanced romantic getaway or date! There are resorts and other places in Oregon offering special packages for this weekend and beyond.
Looking for a socially-distanced getaway close to home? At The Vintages you and your sweetheart or friends can reserve a stay in one of 35 beautifully restored vintage trailers. The luxury trailer resort offers a unique, fun escape in the heart of the wine country.
From the ultra-spacious Spartan Royal Mansion to the 1958 Oasis cat-themed trailer— it’s glamping in style. Amenities include cozy bathrobes, gourmet pour-over coffee, flat screen tv, high-speed wifi, and an outdoor grill. Some of the luxury trailers even have a soaking bath– for some well-earned R&R.
When the sun sets, you and your loved one can cozy up at the outdoor fire pits (first come first serve). Ideal for enjoying a bottle of local wine and some smores– with the “Little Campfire Kit” add on.
& for a limited time, if you book a future stay on February 14 and use the code ‘BEMINE’ you get a free bottle of sparkling wine.
2. Brasada Ranch – Powell Butte, OR
Escape to a cabin and go for a romantic horseback ride at Brasada Ranch. With panoramic views of the Cascade Range on it’s nearly 2,000 acres of land, the family-friendly resort offers cozy luxury accommodations, ranging from boutique lodge suites to secluded cabins.
The resort’s Romance on the Ranch package offers a stay in one of their 1 bedroom hot tub cabins or ranch house suites– complete with a dozen long stem roses, a bottle of Oregon champagne, chocolates and bath bombs.
Enjoy the outdoors with their Trails and Treats package featuring Brasada’s famous homemade smores, hot chocolate, and horseback ride with breathtaking views — in the sun or snow!
3. Sunshine Mill – The Dalles, OR
Dinner and a movie anyone? This Valentine’s day you can watch “The Notebook” on the big screen at Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive In— with the option to add a two-course gourmet meal served car side. Tickets can be purchased online are $20 per car and $25 for each meal.
Sunshine Mill is also offering on-site private wine tastings for $10 a person, with an option to reserve one of six outdoor roaring fire pits. *Due to Covid-19, staff will pour tastings into individual glasses and present them to you.
Rather stay in? Get a home-tasting kit shipped to your home. The cost of each kit ranges from $15 to $35 and includes a free virtual wine tasting with tasting room staff.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.