6 rules for preserving physical and mental health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While it’s important to stay healthy physically, it is also utmost important to stay healthy mentally.
Robert Bright, M.D. is a psychiatrist specializing in mood and psychotic disorders and psychiatric issues in the medically ill.
He, along with several other Mayo Clinic mental health experts suggest following these 6 simple rules as you navigate this new terrain:
- Maintain Healthy Habits: Make sleep a priority, be physical, eat well and care for yourself.
- Stay Connected and Disconnected: Make plans and keep up with healthy supports. Set limits on social media and the news.
- Relax, Relax, Relax: Breathe deeply, practice mindfulness or meditation, listen to music, go for a drive, watch something that makes you laugh.
- Keep Your Thinking in Check: Remember the more anxious we get, the less flexible our thinking becomes. The most catastrophic outcomes tend to be the least likely to happen. The least catastrophic outcomes tend to be the most likely to happen.
- Mind Your Manners: Be patient. Be kind. Be helpful. As stress goes up, our tolerance can go down.
- Take Reasonable Precautions: Keep up to date with local health authorities or the CDC about appropriate steps.
