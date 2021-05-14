70s fashion trends find new life in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 70s were known for peace, love and good vibes only — plus, some amazing style!
From groovy patterns to crochet knits, these old school trends are making their way back into closets. Our lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to help us step back in time.
Here’s her full list of trendy pieces:
Tinted Eyewear
- Tom Ford-Men’s Sunglasses Tom Ford eschews flashy logos and gimmicky features, in favor of sleek minimalism and carefully chosen details. His unerring eye for design gives his sunglasses a look that is clearly of the moment, yet at home in any era. Tom Ford’s collection conveys luxury, glamour and exclusivity, and to guarantee luxury through attention to detail and quality of product.
- Ray-Ban Sunglasses – From L.A. to St. Tropez and Soho to Tokyo, Ray-Ban is the brand of sunglasses preferred by true individuals worldwide. Setting the standard for excellence, Ray-Ban consistently combines great styling with exceptional quality, performance and comfort.
Bra Tops
- RVCA Juniors’ Ribbed-Knit Tank Top– A shape-hugger in modern shades of mini ribbed knit tank top, this is finished with cute crisscrossing straps in back.
- Planet Gold Juniors’ Striped Cropped Tank Top Rock a cropped look in this tank top, a fitted pick designed with crochet and stripes throughout.
- Free People -Sunrise to Sunset Bralette – A lacy little number that’s meant to be seen, this bralette from Free People looks its cutest when peeking out from layered looks.
- Cotton On Women’s Partners In Pointelle Cami – The partners in pointelle cami is a lightweight, pointelle cropped cami with a slim fit and scoop neck. Pair it back with high waisted pants or denim for an easy outfit.
Groovy Patterns
- Dacey Smocked-Neck Mini Dress – Fun and flirty with a mini silhouette, the Dacey dress from MINKPINK has a boho vibe with a smocked neck and belted waist.
- Guess Printed Wide-Leg Jumpsuit – GUESS’ chic wide-leg jumpsuit is all kinds of cool with a lace-up back and an eye-catching print.
– INC Printed Ruffled Blouse – Soft ruffles and a pretty floral print lend fresh flair to this gorgeous blouse from INC International Concepts®.
- Bar lll Printed Shift Dress– A whimsical print covers every inch of this midi-length shift dress from Bar III, a sleeveless pick designed with side slits for added flow.
- Free People- Serena Printed Blouse Feminine and flowing, Free People’s semi-sheer, floral-print blouse features breezy wide sleeves and a tie detail at the neckline.
- INC Printed Pull-On Career Shorts– Get that legs for days look in these fun, printed pull-on shorts from INC International Concepts®. Perfect for days on the go.
Bell Shaped Silhouettes
- Free People – Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You Pants – Featuring a throwback-cool flared-leg silhouette, these woven pants by Free People are boldly stylish in a fun print.
- Free People Float on Plaid Jeans – A total throwback. Free People’s flare cords in bright plaid feature an ultra high rise and raw hem.
- Numero High-Rise Braided-Waistband Wide-Leg Jeans – Add vintage-inspired appeal to your look with these high-rise jeans from Numero, featuring a braided waistband and wide leg.
Texture, Texture, Texture
- Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Fair Isle Cotton-Blend Sweater Vest – With its storied heritage and iconic look, Fair Isle is a prep staple. This sweater vest reinterprets the timeless motif with 11 luxurious yarns composed of cotton, mulberry silk, and cashmere
- Riley & Rae Shayne Layered-Look Plaid Dress. Instantly polished, this Riley & Rae midi dress features a stylish layered look and timeless plaid.
Exaggerated Collars
- Wide-Collar Chambray Button-Front Shirt – Take denim to the top of your casual lineup with INC International Concepts®’ chambray button-front shirt featuring a wide point collar and ruffle trim
- INC Cotton Oversized Collar Blouse – INC International Concepts® ups the drama of any look with the oversized collar and cuffed sleeves of this incredibly chic top.
- Bar III Open Front Plaid Blazer – An open front lend versatile style to this faux double-breasted blazer from Bar III, in a classic plaid print and finished with peak lapels.
Trouser Suits
- I.N.C. Petite Belted Pleated Wide-Leg Pants I.N.C. International Concepts mixes comfort with fashion with these pleated wide-leg pants. The pull-on style provides comfort while the O-ring buckle adds sophisticated style.