70s fashion trends find new life in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 70s were known for peace, love and good vibes only — plus, some amazing style!

From groovy patterns to crochet knits, these old school trends are making their way back into closets. Our lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to help us step back in time.

Here’s her full list of trendy pieces:

Tinted Eyewear

Tom Ford-Men’s Sunglasses Tom Ford eschews flashy logos and gimmicky features, in favor of sleek minimalism and carefully chosen details. His unerring eye for design gives his sunglasses a look that is clearly of the moment, yet at home in any era. Tom Ford’s collection conveys luxury, glamour and exclusivity, and to guarantee luxury through attention to detail and quality of product.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses – From L.A. to St. Tropez and Soho to Tokyo, Ray-Ban is the brand of sunglasses preferred by true individuals worldwide. Setting the standard for excellence, Ray-Ban consistently combines great styling with exceptional quality, performance and comfort.

Bra Tops

RVCA Juniors’ Ribbed-Knit Tank Top– A shape-hugger in modern shades of mini ribbed knit tank top, this is finished with cute crisscrossing straps in back.

Planet Gold Juniors’ Striped Cropped Tank Top Rock a cropped look in this tank top, a fitted pick designed with crochet and stripes throughout.

Free People -Sunrise to Sunset Bralette – A lacy little number that’s meant to be seen, this bralette from Free People looks its cutest when peeking out from layered looks.

Cotton On Women’s Partners In Pointelle Cami – The partners in pointelle cami is a lightweight, pointelle cropped cami with a slim fit and scoop neck. Pair it back with high waisted pants or denim for an easy outfit.

Groovy Patterns

Bell Shaped Silhouettes

Free People – Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You Pants – Featuring a throwback-cool flared-leg silhouette, these woven pants by Free People are boldly stylish in a fun print.

Free People Float on Plaid Jeans – A total throwback. Free People’s flare cords in bright plaid feature an ultra high rise and raw hem.

Numero High-Rise Braided-Waistband Wide-Leg Jeans – Add vintage-inspired appeal to your look with these high-rise jeans from Numero, featuring a braided waistband and wide leg.

Texture, Texture, Texture

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Fair Isle Cotton-Blend Sweater Vest – With its storied heritage and iconic look, Fair Isle is a prep staple. This sweater vest reinterprets the timeless motif with 11 luxurious yarns composed of cotton, mulberry silk, and cashmere

Riley & Rae Shayne Layered-Look Plaid Dress. Instantly polished, this Riley & Rae midi dress features a stylish layered look and timeless plaid.

Exaggerated Collars

Wide-Collar Chambray Button-Front Shirt – Take denim to the top of your casual lineup with INC International Concepts®’ chambray button-front shirt featuring a wide point collar and ruffle trim

INC Cotton Oversized Collar Blouse – INC International Concepts® ups the drama of any look with the oversized collar and cuffed sleeves of this incredibly chic top.

Bar III Open Front Plaid Blazer – An open front lend versatile style to this faux double-breasted blazer from Bar III, in a classic plaid print and finished with peak lapels.

Trouser Suits