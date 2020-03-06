A bite of Verdigris for Portland Dining Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Verdigris and Daisy Bar and Café is just one of the many restaurants taking part in this year’s Portland Dining Month.

Verdigris’ head chef Johnny Nunn stopped by AM Extra with a look at the restaurant’s offerings this month. And, joining Nunn was Patrick “Dozfy” Nguyen, a Seattle-based artist who lends his creations to various restaurant menus.

Dozfy will be doing live paintings at Kachka Friday and will also be giving away some free menu art!