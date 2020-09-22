A dive into Mama Dut Foods’ vegan specialties

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland chef known for her vegan Vietnamese Creations will soon be opening up her first restaurant.

Thuy Pham is among several other chefs slated to be featured in the Chef in Your Garden series — a benefit for a local nonprofit.

Pham joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about her Mama Dut Foods and the vegan cuisines you can expect at her restaurant in the not-too-distant future in the Buckman neighborhood in SE Portland. You can follow Thuy on Instagram for more updates @mama.dut.foods

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss