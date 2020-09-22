A dive into Mama Dut Foods’ vegan specialties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland chef known for her vegan Vietnamese Creations will soon be opening up her first restaurant.
Thuy Pham is among several other chefs slated to be featured in the Chef in Your Garden series — a benefit for a local nonprofit.
Pham joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about her Mama Dut Foods and the vegan cuisines you can expect at her restaurant in the not-too-distant future in the Buckman neighborhood in SE Portland. You can follow Thuy on Instagram for more updates @mama.dut.foods
