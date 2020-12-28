‘A huge challenge’: FEMA housing program ramps up after wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — FEMA’s direct temporary housing program is ramping up as families, communities and businesses continue to recover from the devastating wildfires.

The program provides temporary housing to more than 200 qualified families in Jackson, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties. FEMA has set up RV parks and brought mobile homes into communities.

“It’s been a huge challenge,” FEMA spokesperson Paul Corah said. “This recovery is gonna take, not just months, it’s gonna take years to recover.”

Corah joined AM Extra to discuss what they’ve been doing, as well as next steps.

Click here to learn more about FEMA’s direct temporary housing program.