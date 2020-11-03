A little tense? Here are some Election Day cocktails

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bistro Royale–a Burmese restaurant in Beaverton–wants to put a twist on your election day.

Bartender Abril Quintana joined Jenny and Emily Tuesday to demonstrate how to make a Ruby Queen — a cocktail requiring only red and blue spirits!

Quintana also talked about ways the restaurant is working to benefit the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss