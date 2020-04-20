A look at Union Gospel Mission’s efforts to help families

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic is obviously having different effects on different members of society. And, families without shelter, jobs or health insurance are undoubtedly some of the hardest hit.
Bill Russell of the Union Gospel Mission joined AM Extra Monday to talk about how the non-profit is helping people and families in need right now.
If you’re interested in helping, visit the Union Gospel Mission‘s donation page.
