A look into the healthy meals from Carioca Bowls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eating healthy is important during this time of year to balance all of those holiday feasts.

Portland’s Carioca Bowls, a Brazilian cafe, is helping make it fast and easy to eat healthier. The restaurant is known for the Acai bowls, but now it is offering warm and savory during the colder months.

Co-owner Richard Matusow joined AM Extra to give us a look at some of the options.