A look into the nutritious benefits of barley milk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s considered one of the next year’s biggest health food trends according to Whole Foods: Barely Milk.
Portland company Take Two Foods is behind the first-ever launch of the plant-based milk alternative.
Take Two’s Sarah Pool and Matt Olsofsky joined Emily and Jenny Monday to talk more about what barely milk is and how it’s made.
