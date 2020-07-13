A party within a cardio workout is a PARDIO

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — LaTosha Wilson of Hip Hop HITS fame returned to AM Extra Monday for a new type of party

Wilson introduced Pardio, a new fitness program that makes a cardio workout substantially more enjoyable for those needing an extra incentive to get moving.

Keep burning carbs with more Move It Monday segments here!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss