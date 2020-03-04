A sneak peek of ‘Curious Incident’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coming Friday to the Portland Center Stage at the Armory is the Tony Award-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
The Broadway hit takes you inside the mind of Christopher, an exceptionally intelligent 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum. When Christopher is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog, he carefully records each fact of the crime. Ultimately, his detective work takes him on a deeply personal quest that upturns his world.
Jamie Sanders, the actor who plays Christopher in the play, talked with Jenny and Emily about the thrilling, one-of-a-kind production based on the novel by Mark Haddon.
