AAA: Gas prices cheapest in nearly two decades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Memorial Day weekend and all 50 states have re-opened in various degrees as the pandemic continues.

That reopening and the holiday weekend will likely lead to more drivers hitting the roads for destinations unknown. When they do, they’ll find gas prices around the lowest they’ve been in nearly two decades — even though they’ve recently started rising again.

Marie Dodds from AAA Oregon joined AM Extra with the details.

