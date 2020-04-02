Actor Christian Kane discusses new series, ‘Almost Paradise’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Actor Christian Kane has done just about everything in entertainment.

As an actor and stuntman – Christian has worked in television and films since landing his first television role more than 20 years ago. He’s also a musical talent and formed the Southern rock band Kane which released two studio albums. Christian has also contributed several music tracks to television shows and films along the way.

Now, Christian is on another set – ankle deep in sand on the beautiful beaches in the Philippines shooting the new series “Almost Paradise” with his co-star, Samantha Richelle.

The ‘Leverage’ star is once again working with Dean Devlin on this WGN America action series.



Christian Kane plays former DEA agent Alex Walker who has been forced into early retirement due to a life threatening battle with hypertension and being betrayed by his partner. Alex gets away from the madness and resurfaces on a small tropical island in the Philippine Archipelago. He’s traded in his guns to sell postcards and souvenirs at a gift shop in the luxury resort hotel.

Life is good.

He picks up his disability payments at the US Naval base and generally manages his transition from a life dealing with drug dealers to dealing with tourists. But an island luxury resort attracts rich, powerful and sometimes criminal elite from around the world – often on a collision course with Alex. He thought he was beginning a new tranquil life but finds himself pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations.

Problem is, he likes it.

