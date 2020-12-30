Add some glitz and glam to your at-home New Year’s bash

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve at home, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz has fun ideas to add some glam to your small gathering. Many of these items can be picked up at your nearest Party City.

Glitz and glam
Balloons
Wearables (hats, glasses etc.)
Giant photo frame

Add some fun to those Zoom celebrations
Times Square background
Confetti cannon
Talking Tables game
Who Am I party hats
Cheers trash bin

Brunch fun for New Year’s Day
Game kit
Kids activity sheets
Champagne spray bottle
Prosecco LED lights

