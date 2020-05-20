Adding a little kitten to your yoga routine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downward dog, upward…kitty?

The Oregon Human Society has launched a fun virtual fitness class with its feline friends: Virtual Kitten Yoga.

The 45-minute virtual yoga instruction features kittens roaming freely via livestream. Laura Klink joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about the sessions.

Grab a spot for the next Virtual Kitten Yoga session here!