Adding a little kitten to your yoga routine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downward dog, upward…kitty?
The Oregon Human Society has launched a fun virtual fitness class with its feline friends: Virtual Kitten Yoga.
The 45-minute virtual yoga instruction features kittens roaming freely via livestream. Laura Klink joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about the sessions.
Grab a spot for the next Virtual Kitten Yoga session here!
