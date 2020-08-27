Adorable animals for you in virtual ‘Tail Wag Gala’

KOIN News AM Extra

Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who doesn’t like adorable animal videos?

This Saturday the Oregon Humane Society hosts their Tail Wag Gala, only this year it’s virtual. Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society joined AM Extra with details about the benefit, the online auction and the cocktail hour/kitten cuddle session.

