Advice for chronic migraine sufferers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the biggest takeaways from a recent survey from the National Headache Foundation found that the majority of people who suffer from the disease feel misunderstood.

The disease limits what people can do personally and professionally. Migraine headaches cause distress, anxiety — and often make people feel guilty for missing important life events.

Executive Director of the National Headache Foundation Mary Franklin joined AM Extra to talk more about misconceptions that surround the disease and how you or someone you know with migraines can improve their quality of life.

In addition to visiting the National Headache Foundation page, Franklin recommended migraine sufferers visit Demand More for Migraine.