Advice for expecting mothers during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bringing a new baby into the world is stressful enough, but new moms have a lot more on their plate right now navigating pregnancy and a coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Whitney Casares is a Portland pediatrician, mom to two young girls, and creator of www.modernmommydoc.com. She joined AM Extra’s Emily Burris via Skype this morning with advice for new parents right now. 

Her new book, The New Baby Blueprint: Caring for You and Your Little One walks parents-to-be through what they really need to know once their baby arrives. It’s available online and in stores now

