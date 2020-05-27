‘Afford Anything’ host talks sticking to professional goals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents working from home are not only responsible for keeping their kids focused during the pandemic — they have to worry about maintaining focus on their own work.
Paula Pant of the podcast Afford Anything joined Jenny and Emily Wednesday to provide some tips on how to stick to professional goals from home.
Be sure to check out Afford Anything’s free eBook!
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.