African film festival shines spotlight on films from 20 nations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A film festival celebrating Africa and African cinema kicks off Friday night in Portland.

The Cascade Festival of African Films, which starts Jan. 31 and ends Feb. 29, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Blitz Bazawule, who directed “The Burial of Kojo,” talks to Emily and Jenny about the festival and his work. He will also talk about his work during two back-to-back screenings Friday evening at the historic Hollywood Theatre.