‘All Rise’ finale incorporates new reality

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CBS will debut a historic first in programming Monday with a brand-new, virtually-produced episode of the scripted drama All Rise.
Because of the restrictions presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the season finale of the freshman hit-drama, was filmed, produced and edited extensively with FaceTime, Webex, Zoom and other web-based technology.
The show’s star Simone Missick joined AM Extra Monday to talk more in-depth about what went into filming the final episode of the season.
Catch the episode Monday, May 4th at 9pm on CBS.
