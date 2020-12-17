All you need to know about last-minute gifts, shipping and returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas is barely a week away and many people are scrambling to shop and ship those last minute gifts. While an important shipping deadline to get presents delivered by the big day, all hope is not lost — as long as you’re willing to shell out some extra cash.

Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot joined AM Extra with all her procrastinator tips and tricks, including ideas for presents you can pick up locally — even from the grocery store!