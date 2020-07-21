Alternate moon landing with a dark twist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — MIT has used some video editing magic to show the power of “deepfakes” — a term gaining steam in an era of misinformation being spread.

Launched Monday, MIT’s “In Event of Moon Disaster” project shines a light on the power of deepfake video and audio by doctoring authentic video of Nixon’s real 1969 broadcast about the successful moon landing to show him reading the contingency speech.

Digital Trends‘ Greg Nibler talked more about the project as well as details about a new Galaxy phone slated to hit the shelves soon.

