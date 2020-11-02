Alzheimer’s Association kicks off McGinty Conference for Caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, the Alzheimer’s Association is kicking off its annual McGinty Conference for Caregivers.

It’s an opportunity for family and professional caregivers to participate in workshops and learn more about local Alzheimer resources.

Presentations this year focus on establishing a caregiver support system; brainstorming creative ways to engage with individuals with memory loss; and planning for legal and financial issues.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Heidi Rowell and Dr. Heather Snyder joined AM Extra Monday to talk about the event.