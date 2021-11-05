Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual McGinty Conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Alzheimer’s Association is kicking off their annual McGinty Conference next week as we recognize National Family Caregiver Month in November.

During the month of November, we celebrate the more than 11 million family members and friends across the U.S. who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

Now in its 23rd year, the Alzheimer’s Association McGinty Conference is Oregon’s leading research and education event, highlighting Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The conference will be held November 9, and presentations will focus on: life enrichment, family caregiver skills, health and nutrition, finding community support, and caregiver self-care.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.