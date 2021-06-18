Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘The Longest Day’ happening this Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are looking ahead to this Sunday, which is known as the longest day of the year — but it’s also an important occasion for the local Alzheimer’s community.

The Alzheimer’s Association uses all that extra sunlight to put a spotlight on the disease that impacts so many families. Stephanie Foster, the event manager for The Longest Day, and Veronica Garcia, a local team captain for the campaign, both joined AM Extra to help raise awareness.

If you want to get involved with The Longest Day or want to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, check out their website.