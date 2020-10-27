AM Extra celebrates Filipino American History Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Filipino American History Month and AM Extra celebrated with a one-of-a-kind dish!

Portland chef and owner of Magna Kusina Carlo Lamanga joined AM Extra Tuesday to showcase a special Filipino meal for the monthlong celebration of Filipino heritage.

Filipino Americans are the second largest Asian American group in the nation and the third largest ethnic group in California, after Latinas/os and African Americans.

The celebration of Filipino American History Month in October commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States, which occurred on October 18, 1587, when “Luzones Indios” came ashore from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Esperanza and landed at what is now Morro Bay, California, according to the Filipino American National Historical Society.